Zucker: without change we will become the Rocky Mountain News

Perhaps us media reporters spend too much time trying to attribute greater meaning to what is being said by senior executives in the media business. But if there was a point rammed home again and again today by NBC Universal chief Jeff Zucker it was that broadcasters do not want to become the newspaper business. The point was noted by media blogger, Peter Kafka in his latest post. The death of newspapers has certainly been in the news of late, but one wonders if Zucker was trying to score points against print heavy competitors such as News Corp. with his comments at the McGraw-Hill media summit today?