YouTube's Local News Plans

I had an interesting tip while at NAB out in Vegas that a few YouTube execs were meeting with stations about getting more YouTube clips into stations’ content mix. Probably every station in the country uses YouTube in some manner, whether it’s showing the latest viral video (you know, the monkey riding on the pig’s back) or plugging in some user video of a wildfire.

But YouTube, including news manager Olivia Ma and trends manager Kevin Allocca, want to help news producers find timely–and local–videos, and spot the next viral video just before it goes viral. Both were in Vegas, meeting with station people, and conducting some video search sessions along with RTDNA.

YouTube’s local efforts are the focus on my “Station to Station” story in the new issue. The link is here, and a subscription is required.

“We’re starting a conversation with local broadcasters,” says Olivia Ma. “News is inherently local, and a lot of YouTube content is super-hyperlocal.”

Here’s a cool takeaway that you may or may not know about: YouTube’s Trends Dashboard groups the user-generated videos by market, and not just market, but actual Nielsen DMA, so you can see which videos are the most popular in a given DMA. (What would be really useful too, and I don’t know if this exists, is if the Dashboard–or other YouTube search tools–allows you to search for videos that originated in your market.)

I popped open the NY Times this morning, paranoid as always that someone over at the paper, such as the ubiquitous Brian Stelter, might also have the story. My heart skipped a beat when I saw this teaser on the front page of the Business section:

A Web start-up aims to help journalists and others organize and publish relevant information gleaned from social media.

Well, that’s exactly what I wrote about in the new issue. Fortunately, the Times story is about Storify.