YouTube Is Doing Fine After Loss of Viacom Videos

On Friday LeeAnn Prescott over at Hitwise proudly put up the below graph along with the headline "YouTube Visits Up 14% Since Viacom Takedown Order; Surpasses Television Network Sites." And from the look of that graph it certainly does look like YouTube has pulled off an incredible feat in the past few weeks.

But what I'm curious about is how those numbers add up if you were to include just some of the numerous websites that Prescott proudly chose not to include. Like, say, the numbers for American Idol's website?

There is no question that YouTube is a success but I wouldn't count the networks out of the game just yet.

By Garth Johnston