Younge to depart Travel come January

Wanted: Experienced cable TV programmer. Based in Washington, D.C., Management experience required. Must love travel and hanging with Playboy bunnies.

Travel Channel President and General Manager Patrick Younge officially announced today that he’ll be resigning this January, although he hasn’t really been keeping his plans secret.

His upper management has supposedly known that Younge and his family wanted to return to London when his youngest child entered high school. Note that Younge’s family has remained in the UK while he worked in Washington, D.C. – that’s rough no matter how awesome your job is.

Here’s Younge’s statement:

“As tough as I will find it to leave my team at Travel Channel Media (TCM), I’m fulfilling a promise I made to my two children, who remained in the UK when I joined TCM in 2005. I have a terrific team here at TCM, and despite these unprecedented economic conditions we are enjoying record ratings, audience delivery and web traffic. We are also recognized as leaders in social media marketing, and through innovative programs like the Travel Channel Academy and mobile products like Travel Channel GO, we are extending our reach and revenue into new arenas. Pat Esser [president of Cox Communications] and the TCM staff have long known of my plans, and they also know they can rely on me to continue to give this business 100% through year-end to ensure our upfront commitments are delivered and there is a smooth handover to my eventual successor.”

