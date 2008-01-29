Young Cuts Hitting Hard

Trending

I’ve got it from multiple good sources that Young Broadcasting is really slashing budget and workforce. According to the sources, CEO Vincent Young has mandated a $20 million cut in expenses across the board, or $2-3 million per station. High-priced talent are among the first to be let go.

Young is of course desperate to unload KRON San Francisco, hiring Moelis & Co. earlier this month to find a buyer. 

One source says WKRN Nashville was hit particularly hard, with around 15 staffers dismissed yesterday. 

Young headquarters referred us to a publicist.