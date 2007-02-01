You Can't Handle the Guerilla Marketing!



We've got a photo from TCM's 31 Days of Oscar promotion in front of our building. Here's faux Jack Nicholson, whose real-life counterpart got Oscars for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment and As Good As it Gets. (Shockingly, he got nothing for The Shining.)

No sign of any bomb squads yet…

Photo: Anne Becker