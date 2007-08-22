Yet Another High School Sports Site Kicks Off

Much like the Hearst-Argyle and Belo high school networking properties announced recently, LIN’s NBC affiliate KXAN Austin unveils AustinHighSchoolFootball.com today. "The name pretty much speaks for what it is," says station president Eric Lassberg. "It doesn’t take a lot to promote it."

Lassberg says the site will feature user-generated content, be it video, blogs, or photos, and will appeal not just to high school kids, but parents and fans of schoolboy football as well. "The goal is to create more exposure to high school football," he says.