Xmas Ads Pile Up On 'Brothers & Sisters'

So where does the Walker family of Brothers and Sisters go shopping for Christmas presents? It looks like the elves in ABC’s ad sales department have been busy selling answers to different retailers for the holidays.

For the last couple of weeks, ABC has been airing a sponsored vignette showing the Walker brothers and sisters as children, rushing down to see what presents are marked for Kitty and Kevin and Justin. They find a collection of classic toys and games. According to the vignette, you can get perfect gifts at Kmart.

But during the show, grown up Justin, played by Dave Annable, arrives at Kitty’s home with several red and white bags bearing Macy’s logos and slogans. He explains that a Christmas fair he brought Kitty’s son to was a bust because the line to talk to Santa was too long. Instead, he says, “we got to write a letter instead. Macy’s has this whole ‘Believe’ campaign. For every letter to Santa that you bring into the store, they’ll donate $1 to the Make a Wish Foundation. So Evan wrote a letter, I wrote a letter and I wrote a letter for you.”

Minutes later, an animated commercial for Macy’s featured a nearly identical script. Quite a coincidence, right? Bah Humbug.

P.S. Target bought ads during the show, too. So did Wal-Mart, TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Can anyone say Christmas clutter?