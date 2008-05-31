WXXA Swaps One Sally For Another

A day after announcing Sally Stamp is leaving as general manager of WXXA Albany, owner Newport TV has named Bill Sally the new GM, reports Albany Business Review. Sally was formerly the general manager of WFFF Burlington.

"[Bill] brings significant broadcast experience and a proven track record of successfully operating television stations," Newport CEO Sandy DiPasquale said. "We look forward to his leadership at WXXA as we all work together to build on the successes and provide high quality programming to our viewers."

WXXA is a Fox affiliate. It was formerly a Clear Channel station.