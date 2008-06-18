WXXA Cuts 11 in Newport Layoffs

WXXA Albany sustained 11 layoffs, reports Schenectady’s Daily Gazette, as Newport dismissed around 162 employees companywide today.

The paper reports:

The cuts came less than a month after Newport installed a new general manager at WXXA, with Billy Sally, who held the same position at WFFF-TV and WVNY-TV in Burlington, Vt., replacing Sally Stamp.

A Newport spokesperson mentioned the weak economy, but said the layoffs were part of the plan ever since Newport took over the 56 stations from Clear Channel.

One source pegs the leaner Newport’s savings at $17 million.