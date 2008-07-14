WWBT Preps Editorials

WWBT Richmond boss Don Richards wasn’t able to check in with us last week for our story on Raycom’s general manager editorials, but he says WWBT, acquired in the Lincoln Financial Group deal in April, will likely debut its editorials in September.

"It’ll be a new experience for me," says Richards, who’s been at WWBT for a decade. "I’m actually looking forward to getting started on them. What I really want is for them to be effective, not just be wallpaper."

As is the case with the other stations involved in the Lincoln-to-Raycom package, WCSC Charleston and WBTV Charlotte, Richards is assembling an advisory board to help identify community issues that would work as on-air editorials. He says some fairly universal topics are top of mind in Richmond right now: shrinking wages and escalating gas prices.