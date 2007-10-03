WVIT Gets Dirty
The bulldozers are circulating at the new WVIT Hartford building site, as the NBC O&O prepares to break ground for its state of the art facility in West Hartford (Conn.). President David Doebler calls it a "simplified, smart facility," where the set is in the newsroom, and pretty much the entire facility–minus the restrooms, of course–can be used for on-air purposes.
The WVIT digs, so to speak, will be HD-compatible, are designed for multi-platform newsgathering, and are chock-full of green initiatives, as seems to be the mandate these days. An official ground-breaking takes place later this month, and staffers are scheduled to move in inside of a year.
"We’re not building the Taj Mahal," says Doebler, "just the smartest station we could design."
