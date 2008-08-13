Trending

WTXF Adds Political Show

By

Fox O&O WTXF Philadelphia will debut the seasonal special The Last Word September 1st. A nightly half-hour political program, Word runs through November 3rd, at which point we should be very close to picking a new president. 

Kerri-Lee Halkett will anchor the show, and both the other Fox-owned stations and the Fox News Channel will provide content as well. Its focus will be on local, regional and national politics.