WTTW Gets Bomb Threat

Public broadcaster WTTW Chicago received a bomb threat earlier this week after airing the gay-themed documentary Out and Proud in Chicago, reports MidwestBusiness.com. The Chicago Police Department was notified of the threat.

“It is shameful and disgusting that this is how our LGBT community can be treated in Chicago,” said Chicago Commission on Human Rights Chairman Dana Starks. “More than anything, this incident emphasizes the importance of providing education on the harmfulness of stereotypes [that] lead to discrimination–and even hate.”