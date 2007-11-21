WTTG N.D. to CNN

WTTG Washington VP of news Katherine Green, who’s leaving for CNN, says local news is great training for the network stage. “People from local often have a better sense of how to do television news,” she says. “Local people can do a ton, and there’s far more innovation.”







Green, a nine-year WTTG vet, depart the station Dec. 7 and start as Senior VP of programming at CNN International Jan. 7. VP/General Manager Duffy Dyer has not announced Green’s replacement.

Green says her existing skill set should be sufficient down in Atlanta. "It’s still news programming," she says.