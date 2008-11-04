WTOL: Cops Let Joe the Plumber Off With Warning

Since there’s not nearly enough Joe the Plumber in the media these days, WTOL reports that Toledo cops pulled JTP over last week for doing 50 in a 35 mph zone, but let him go with a warning because "officers worried that issuing a ticket would reflect negatively on the city’s police department."





Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher has of course emerged as the folk hero of the McCain campaign and a symbol to conservatives of Democratic candidates’ tendency to tax working folk. Wurzelbacher frequently rails against an overly meddlesome government.

The police report says Wurzelbacher was given a warning because a citation could have "negative repercussions to the department and city," reports the AP story.

How’s that for laissez-faire governing?

[image boston.com]