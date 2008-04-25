WSOC Won't Air 'Damn America' Ad

WSOC Charlotte will not air an ad from the North Carolina Republican Party that shows Sen. Obama’s minister friend, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, condemning American policy, reports the Republican-American (Waterbury, Conn.).

"I just don’t think it’s appropriate to be on our air," said Joe Pomilla, general manager for WSOC in Charlotte. "I think it’s offensive, and I’m not real comfortable with the implications around race."

Senators Obama and Clinton are heading into the North Carolina primary May 6.

The ad excerpts the Wright sermon where he refers to mandatory prison sentences and alleged CIA drug trafficking, then shouts, "No, no, no, not ‘God Bless America,’ ‘God damn America."’