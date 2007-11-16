WSJ: 'Mindless Prattle' on Local TV

Wall Street Journal reporter Dorothy Rabinowitz seemed to go out of her way to bash local TV in her joint review of Back to You (hates it) and The Office (loves it) today.

About Fox’s newsroom comedy, she writes:

"Viewers who absorb, daily, the mutually affectionate, mindless prattle of real local news anchors and their teams, their endless compliments, ditherings about birthdays and good looking new ties, earnest admonitions to colleagues out reporting the weather–hurry back and get warm, will you please?–won’t have an easy time crediting the reality of this newsroom."

Not to say it’s not true at many stations, but that characterization of local news is a pretty tired cliche, in my humble opinion.