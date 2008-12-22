WSB Anchor Pearson Makes 'Power' List

Congrats to WSB Atlanta anchor Monica Pearson, who’s being honored by Atlanta Woman magazine as its 2009 Power Woman of the Year. Pearson is singled out for both her broadcasting chops in the #8 DMA but also for her hard work off the field for the likes of United Way, Meals on Wheels and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.





Pearson will be feted by the magazine Jan. 13 at the Georgia Aquarium.

Atlanta Woman calls Pearson "the ultimate woman who’s made her mark in Atlanta."

Cox owns WSB, a powerhouse ABC affiliate.