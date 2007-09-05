The Wright Stuff

Should NBC chairman Bob Wright consider a career as a TV host once his network boss duties wrap? Sources say he did a bang-up job hosting the MorningNoon & Night program on rich-people channel Plum TV over the weekend.

Hosting from Nantucket, Wright conducted a series of interviews about conservation on the island. Here he is with Cleveland Cavaliers owner/conservationist Lulie Gund. He’s at least as good as Michael Eisner.