The Wright Stuff
Should NBC chairman Bob Wright consider a career as a TV host once his network boss duties wrap? Sources say he did a bang-up job hosting the MorningNoon & Night program on rich-people channel Plum TV over the weekend.
Hosting from Nantucket, Wright conducted a series of interviews about conservation on the island. Here he is with Cleveland Cavaliers owner/conservationist Lulie Gund. He’s at least as good as Michael Eisner.
