Wright Again

NBC U chairman Bob Wright took aim at the FCC in an op ed in the Wall Street Journal, saying a family hour on broadcast TV is pointless given the range of programming most families can get via cable and elsewhere at any hour of the day and that the FCC should not be dumbing down prime time TV to the level of the sandbox.

Most of his argument was familiar territory for foes of government content regulation, but what should be highlighted in yellow was the part where he said that while the FCC is admittedly "responding to a degree of public unease with the content available in homes," an answer to that unease "is certainly not that government should regulate content on cable TV and the Internet."

Of course, he has a bunch of cable networks, too, so his defense of the wired medium is understandable but no less commendable at a time when others, for the sake of economic expediency, are fingering cable and satellite radio in hopes of getting the FCC to strip them of speech freedoms , too.

I have been troubled for a while by other broadcasters' willingness–you know who you are–to point at cable and say that, if broadcasters are going to have their content censored, cable should too. Shame on you. That's the "if I can't have my First Amendment, you can't either" attitude that broadcasters should have left in that sandbox the FCC wants to keep their programming in.

By John Eggerton