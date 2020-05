WRAL Raleigh cut it a bit close, but still reached a billion page views on WRAL.com this year.

Writes the station:

On December 22nd, 355 days, 19 hours, 6 minutes and 9 seconds into the year, WRAL.com exceeded over 1 Billion page views for 2010.

Capitol Broadcasting owns the station. WRAL is touting the accomplishment for all in the region to see.