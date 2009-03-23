WPLG's 'Hip' New Digs

Post-Newsweek’s WPLG Miami will officially christen its new facility when it airs a newscast from the chrome and glass building this Saturday. Slowly migrating the whole PLG group over, VP/GM Dave Boylan says he’s in his sixth day at the 70,000 square foot, state of the art building, which is smack in the middle of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale in the Pembroke Park section of Hollywood, FL.

He says newscasts will be HD throughout, including segments shot in the field.

“It’s very hip, very cool,” Boylan says.

Post-Newsweek of course thought it would be housing both WPLG and NBCU’s WTVJ, but PN’s acquisition fell apart just as Santa’s elves were putting the finishing touches on some toys Dec. 23.

For some nice pix of the WPLG building, go to local10.com and then click on the Slideshow link in the center of the home page.

Boyland says WPLG is building a tower along with WSVN, about three miles from the new PLG HQ, that will be up and running in June.