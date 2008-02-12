WPBF Adds Weekend Morning News

WPBF West Palm Beach adds three hours of news to both Saturday and Sunday mornings March 8. The ABC affiliate says the newscasts will resemble its weekday morning newscasts, "with added emphasis on overnight local and national news, lifestyle features and coverage of weekend events," along with weather.

"WPBF’s expansion addresses the audience growth and demand for more news, weather and traffic in the time period," said VP/General Manager Victoria Regan. "WPBF has taken a leadership role in providing expanded coverage on weekends."

Anchor Bob Kaple joins WPBF from Hearst-Argyle sister KCCI Des Moines.