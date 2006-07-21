Would Someone Else Have A Meltdown, Please?

Let me take another minute to thank God for Shannen Doherty’s meltdown during Oxygen’s TCA presentation a few months ago, or whenever TCA started.

See, when Anne Heche comes out and makes fun of her crazies, or Aaron Sorkin jokes about crack and late scripts as he just did during the Studio 60 panel, that just takes all the fun out of it.

So it seems as if Doherty will be one of the few who buckles under predictable questioning about sordid pasts, thanks to her breaking down when people asked her about her always-rosy disposition over the years.

Unlucky.

–Ben Grossman