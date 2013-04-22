The Worst Career Start in Local TV History

Much as I hate to pile on the poor guy, A. J. Clemente had what has to be the most unfortunate beginning to his career in TV news when he signed on at KFYR Bismarck (North Dakota) by uttering “F***ing S***,” reports the Daily Mail and about a million other outlets.

This occurred last night. Clemente is clearly rattled after the profanity, stammering through an introduction.

KFYR management took action promptly, suspending, and then firing, the young anchor. “I want to apologize for an incident that occurred prior to our early newscast this evening, when one of our employees used profanity on the air,” wrote Monica Hannan, news director, on Facebook. “He did not realize his microphone was on, but still, that’s no excuse.”

Concludes Hannan: “All we can do at this point is ask for your forgiveness, and I can offer my personal assurance that I will do my best to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again under my watch.”

Apparently it wasn’t Clemente’s only misstep on the day; some viewers apparently thought he said the word “gay” when he was trying to pronounce the London Marathon winner’s name. Tweeted A. J.: “I just want to say that I did not say the word gay, I was trying to pronounce the London Marathon winners name Tsegaye Kebede.”

Rough day.

Clemente is looking for work. “Rookie mistake. I’m a free agent. Cant help but laugh at myself and stay positive,” he Tweeted.