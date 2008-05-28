WorldNow Adds WDRB, WKRN

The station Website manager WorldNow is reporting a 10% increase in distribution for 2008, signing up 28 local affiliates (including stations and newspapers) to bring its total to 352.

The new batch’s owners include Quincy Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group, Raycom and Young. Among the new station clients are WDRB Louisville, WRCB Chattanooga, WKRN Nashville and KOAM Joplin (MO)/Pittsburg (KS).

Headed up by Gary Gannaway, WorldNow competes with the likes of Internet Broadcasting and Broadcast Interactive Media to provide content and revenue solutions for stations.

"WorldNow offers a level of personal attention and support that has enabled us to make rapid progress and improvements in our online efforts," said Quincy’s New Media Director Mary Winters.