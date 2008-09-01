Working on Labor Day

14 days from now (if you’re reading this Monday Sept 1…if not, you’ll have to do the math yourself), CHIP MAHANEY is taking the new media bull by the horns…and a new title to go along with that. He’ll be the Director of Digital Content for E.W. Scripps. His main focus is to grow web audiences for the local Scripps stations, and that means a move for him from Richmond, VA to Cincinnati, O. The SMU grad (Go Mustangs! Love it!) is a native Dallas kinda guy with two degrees from my alma mater…in poli sci and broadcast news. He worked at KDFW, FOX’s station in DFW and took his first news director slot a year ago for Raycom’s WTVR, in Richmond. He’s put in his time at KOCO, KOTV and KTBC. Chip’s also been on the board of RTNDA. Great to hear of this exciting new opportunity, Chip! Good luck and keep in touch.

It’s a big job, making sure all the productions services for all the FOX Sports events are in line and in shape. It’s also the goal of JERRY STEINBERG, who is now Senior Vice President of Field Operations. It’s a promotion for him. He’s been with FSN since ’94 – been VP of Field Ops since ’98. Score for Jerry!

A good Irish name it is…JAMES SULLIVAN. And a good new title he has – President of Sales for CBS Television Stations, which means he’ll be overseeing the national spot sales for the broadcasters. James (no word if he goes by Jim) now handles spot sales for the 29 Eye Net stations coast to coast. Among the credits on his resume are VP and Group S ales Manager for CBS Spot Sales, VP and Director of Sales at Chicago’s WBBM, VP Director of Sales at Petry and Group Sales Manager and AE at Petry. Congrats to this St. John’s MBA grad.

