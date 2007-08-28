WOFL: This One Goes Up to 11
Fresh off the launch of its 6 p.m. news last week, Fox O&O WOFL Orlando is pondering an 11 p.m. entrant, according to the Orlando Sentinel. G.M. Stanley Knott tells Hal Boedeker an 11 p.m. newscast "would be logical."
Cox’s WFTV is the news leader in the market.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.