WOFL: This One Goes Up to 11

Fresh off the launch of its 6 p.m. news last week, Fox O&O WOFL Orlando is pondering an 11 p.m. entrant, according to the Orlando Sentinel. G.M. Stanley Knott tells Hal Boedeker an 11 p.m. newscast "would be logical." 

Cox’s WFTV is the news leader in the market.