WOFL Irons Out 6 P.M. News
Fox O&O WOFL Orlando will debut a 6 p.m. news some time in mid-August, says V.P./G.M. Stanley Knott, which will lead in to the syndicated TMZ program when it debuts the following month. "We’ve had success against the competition in mornings and at 5 and 10 p.m.," says Knott, "so we thought we’d extend the brand [at 6]."
TMZ should serve as an effective "counterpunch," he says, to the competition’s network news at 6:30.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.