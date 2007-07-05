WOFL Irons Out 6 P.M. News

Fox O&O WOFL Orlando will debut a 6 p.m. news some time in mid-August, says V.P./G.M. Stanley Knott, which will lead in to the syndicated TMZ program when it debuts the following month. "We’ve had success against the competition in mornings and at 5 and 10 p.m.," says Knott, "so we thought we’d extend the brand [at 6]."

TMZ should serve as an effective "counterpunch," he says, to the competition’s network news at 6:30.