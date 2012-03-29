WOFL Has Sit-Down With George Zimmerman's Dad

Fox owned WOFL Tampa has a timely get in Robert Zimmerman, father of the man at the center of the Trayvon Martin shooting.

The elder Zimmerman is a former judge and a Vietnam veteran. His silhouette, not his face, appears on screen.

Zimmerman alleges that Martin was the aggressor in the shooting incident, getting in his son’s face, pummeling him on the ground, and threatening to kill him–making it, in his mind, a case of self defense. “He pulled his pistol and…did what he did,” says Zimmerman.

Zimmerman also says it’s his son, not Martin, that can be heard yelling for help on tape.

The 64 year old says George is “not in good shape” following the incident.