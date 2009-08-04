Woelfel Hopes Korea, Others Get the Message

Look for RTNDA Chairman Stacey Woelfel to clarify his remarks in reaction to the pardon and release of imprisoned journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling.

In an e-mailed statement from RTNDA, Woelfel had been quoted as saying: “The prompt release of Laura Ling and Euna Lee sends a clear message that North Korea respects the basic right of journalists to investigate and report as they see fit.”

That appeared to be giving the regime a bit too much credit and raised some eyebrows at B&C central.

According to Woelfel, his meaning got a little garbled in that first pass. “What I was trying to say, and it didn’t get in there the way it was supposed to, is that I am hopeful that this will send a message that perhaps the North Korean government has recognized [that basic right] and perhaps other governments will recognize this.”