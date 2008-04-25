WNWO Slashes Staff

Barrington’s WNWO Toledo has laid off reporters, photographers and editors, reports the Toledo Blade, as VP/General Manager Jon Skorburg constructs what he calls "a new model of operation."

Skorburg would not say how many people were laid off, but said no "front line" anchor men or women were let go. He said he wanted to respect those who are losing their jobs by not publicly announcing who is being laid off.

He said the television news business is struggling because of competition from the Internet. "We’re facing a brave new world here, and models we’ve used for 40 or 50 years are no longer applicable."

WNWO is an NBC affiliate.