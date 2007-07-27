WNBC Live at 7

WNBC New York will introduce a nightly 7 p.m. news September 10th, which would make it the only nightly local newscast at that hour in the market. Anchored by station vet Chuck Scarborough, the newscast is a response to "changing viewer patterns that show viewers getting home later," said the station.

Extra currently airs at 7.

The NBC flagship will also introduce newsbreaks on the hour between 11 A.M. and 5 P.M. Both moves "are additional steps in our plan to deliver news 24 hours a day to New York viewers on whichever platforms they choose," said President/G.M. Frank Comerford, be it digital channels, cellphones or taxi TV.

WNBC’s press people gushed, "WNBC’s ongoing commitment to excellence in local news takes a significant leap forward." Do they really think reporters will print that stuff?