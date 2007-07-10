WMAQ Reporter in Hot Water

This heat wave is making people do crazy things. According to today’s Chicago Sun Times, WMAQ Chicago reporter Amy Jacobson is in trouble for spending a day off swimming in the pool owned by Craig Stebic, the husband of a missing Illinois woman. Lisa and Craig Stebic were in the midst of a divorce when she went missing April 30.

Jacobson’s dip was reportedly caught on tape by the good folks at rival WBBM, who were perched in a neighbor’s yard. WMAQ brass said Jacobson "crossed the line," the article reads, and took her off the Stebic story.