WLS Live and Local Post-Oprah, But Not a Newscast

WLS Chicago hasn’t said much about the show it will launch to replace Oprah, but as we learned here a few weeks ago, not many Oprah stations are tipping their hands about their fall 2011 plans.

Robert Feder broke some news months ago when he reported that WLS will launch a live show at 9 a.m. (Oprah’s spot in Chicago) with the working title Morning Rush.

A Help Wanted ad on WLS’s website might shed a little more light on what’s brewing at the ABC O&O. Reads the ad:

Chicago’s #1 television station is looking for a group of creative producers to work on a brand new morning entertainment/talk show. This is not a newscast, but a LIVE, one hour show with a studio audience.

If you are a strong producer that wants to work at a television station that makes local programming a priority, and get in on the ground floor of an exciting new live morning program, please rush your resume and reel to: ABC 7 Morning Show, P.O. Box 64389, Chicago, Illinois 60664. No phone calls please.

The ad’s got more about what sort of experience WLS is looking for too.

Last week, WLS President/GM Emily Barr spoke to us about some other shows she’s creating–as one of the principals on the ABC-owned stations’ Live Well digital network.