WLS Gets 'Thoughtful and Deliberate' New Boss in Idler

His appointment to WLS Chicago’s GM post is a homecoming for former WTVD Raleigh GM John Idler, who chats with Time Out Chicago’s Robert Feder about his new role.

Writes Feder:

Colleagues describe Idler, 46, as thoughtful and deliberate - putting him somewhere between a confident schmoozer like NBC 5’s Larry Wert and a cerebral egghead like CBS 2’s Bruno Cohen. Thanks to his earlier tenure here, Idler has the advantage of already knowing the market as well as all of ABC 7’s current department heads (except for the man who replaced him as sales chief, Vincent Sollecito).

“Everything came flooding back as far as the folks there,” he said of his first day back at the station. “It was great. My head was spinning a little bit, but it was a great day.”

Idler of course succeeds Emily Barr, who is moving to Post-Newsweek to assume the president/CEO title of that group from Alan Frank.

Barr hired Idler as an account exec back in 1998.

“John is a terrific leader who’s demonstrated that he can handle tough assignments, and I think he’ll do a terrific job,” Barr tells Time Out.