WKYT is Live...and Web-Only...at 4

Reflecting a few different signs of the times, WKYT Lexington will offer a daily 4 p.m. newscast online, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader. Running 10-15 minutes, the newscast launches September 17 and will be anchored by the station’s event talent, Sam Dick and Amber Philpott. .

WKYT’s online play speaks to two news trends: people are getting home from work too late for the traditional 5 p.m. news, and the Web can’t simply be a place to repurpose your TV product–stations need to generate compelling content that’s unique to the Web.