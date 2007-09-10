WKYT is Live...and Web-Only...at 4
Reflecting a few different signs of the times, WKYT Lexington will offer a daily 4 p.m. newscast online, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader. Running 10-15 minutes, the newscast launches September 17 and will be anchored by the station’s event talent, Sam Dick and Amber Philpott. .
WKYT’s online play speaks to two news trends: people are getting home from work too late for the traditional 5 p.m. news, and the Web can’t simply be a place to repurpose your TV product–stations need to generate compelling content that’s unique to the Web.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.