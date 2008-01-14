WJBK Goes Live at 5

WJBK Detroit will stream the Michigan primary coverage on MyFoxDetroit.com starting at 5 a.m. tomorrow, said VP/GM Jeff Murri, concluding at 11:30 p.m. Murri said the Fox O&O’s Website was "the perfect platform" for continuous coverage. "MyFoxDetroit.com is interactive and immediate," he said.

Local political correspondent Tim Skubick, among others, will have his hands full covering the candidates.

WJBK has been ramping up its news offerings of late, adding an 11 p.m. program in September (on top of its hour at 10) and expanding its Sunday 6:30 show to an hour to bring its weekly news total to 59 1/2 hours.