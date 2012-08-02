WJBK Adds Another Newspaper Scribe to Newsroom

WJBK Detroit must lead the league in Pulitzers in its newsroom. A few years after bringing on Charlie LeDuff, formerly of the NY Times and Detroit News, the Fox O&O has hired ML Elrick, who claimed a Pulitzer Prize at the Detroit Free Press, to report for the station.

“Elrick’s passion for exposing wrongdoing and standing up for our community fits perfectly with FOX 2’s problem solver team mantra,” said Dana Hahn, vice president and news director. “His experience, knowledge and passion for Detroit will enhance our already powerful investigative unit.”

Elrick, 44, will lead the station’s coverage of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s federal trial this fall.

Besides a long history in print, Elrick spent 18 months at WDIV Detroit starting in 2006.

He and reporting partner Jim Schaefer won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting in 2009 on corruption and the Kilpatrick administration.

For his part, LeDuff went viral following an offbeat round of golf he played over the July 4 holiday.