WISN's Thriving Newscast Bumps 'Jimmy' to 11 PM

While Jimmy Kimmel Live has moved up to 11:35 ET, and 10:35 Central time, he airs somewhere in the middle in Milwaukee. That’s because WISN’s hour-long 10 p.m. news is such a success that the ABC affiliate has slotted Jimmy for 11 p.m., reports the Milwaukee Business Journal.

“We don’t want to abandon something that’s a strength for us,” said President/GM Jan Wade.

Hearst TV owns WISN.