WISH Salutes Indy Do-Gooders

The year has of course been filled with countless tales of woe, but WISH Indianapolis shone the spotlight on some of the more uplifting stories to come out of 2009. As we’d noted last week, WISH got the halftime show during the Colts-Jets game Dec. 27 to salute the best of the bunch from the station’s Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers program.

Among the Indiana residents going beyond the call of duty to help their neighbors are Ashley Alvarado, a burn victim who now volunteers at the same burn camp that WISH.com says “once gave her the confidence not to hide her scars.”

Other individuals were honored for their work with Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity.

The honorees stepped to midfield during halftime, along with WISH talent and Colts owner Jim Irsay, to get their medals.

Colts coach Jim Caldwell even got into the spirit of the occasion, allowing several of the Hoosiers honorees to suit up for the Colts in the second half against the Jets. (OK, that’s a joke.)

You can view the video here.