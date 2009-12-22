WISH 'Manning' Halftime Show Sunday

WISH Indianapolis President/General Manager Jeff White should have a pretty good view of the Colts-Jets game this weekend in Indy. WISH is getting the halftime show to showcase the station’s “Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers” campaign, which was set up to assist local residents waylaid by the recession.

The WISH folks will set up on the 50-yard line this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium (Did I know the old RCA Dome was knocked down? I don’t believe I did.), and will toast 28 Indy residents who’ve gone above and beyond the call when it comes to helping their neighbors get through the recession.

Hoosiers Helping Hoosiers has its own website, and White says the campaign has a segment in the 5 p.m. news each Friday. “People here are trying to help each out get through the difficult times,” he says.