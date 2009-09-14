Wine and Big Cheeses

Members of American Women In Radio & Television will get to do some high-powered noshing and buttonholing at “Member Appreciation and Advocacy” wine and cheese reception Sept. 21.

That’s because they have collared four of the five FCC commissioners for the evening event.

According to an invitation sent around Monday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Michael Copps and Robert McDowell will be in attendance.

It won’t be much of a trek, though. The event is at the Mandarin Hotel, which is by some reckonings about a 30-second walk from the FCC’s Portals headquarters.

An aide to FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, an American woman herself, was not available to comment on her absence from the list of special guests, but it is more than likely a scheduling issue.