Will 'Dog' Still Have Bite?





Dog the Bounty Hunter will return to A&E this summer, but will Dog be the same irascible customer that made the show one of A&E’s top-rated series?

Duane “Dog” Chapman (left) has been on a tour of contrition since being caught using racial slurs during a phone conversation with his son, who taped and distributed the offending recording.

Chapman, says Abbe Raven, president and CEO, A&E Television Networks, “has really embarked on a campaign of rehabilitation ever since the phone call and we really believe that he has changed. The show is about second chances.”

The fifth season of Dog bows July 16 at 9 p.m.

But will the new, nicer Dog still appeal to viewers who arguably watched the show to see Chapman bare his teeth?

“I think he’s still who he is.”