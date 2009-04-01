Will Disney Hit Hulu? Signs Say Yes, And It Might Be Soon

Last week Paidcontent.org reported that Disney was in talks with Hulu to add its content, including ABC, to the popular NBC Universal/News Corp. JV.Yesterday, a single source told Alley Insider that a deal with Disney was “basically done,” and that Disney would get a 30% stake in Hulu, equal to that of News Corp. and NBCU (Providence Equity owns 10%).

All signs are pointing to a deal happening. Monday Disney-ABC struck a deal with Google owned YouTube for short form content. While Google has been getting more generous with revenue sharing, Hulu already has that reputation.

In addition, Disney has quietly established a presence on Hulu, albeit a light one.

Ads for ABC’s Better Off Tedran before some comedies on the site, and Disney syndie Legend of the Seeker has been available there for some time. In other words, Disney already has content there, the only issue is what it will take to get the rest of it.

The addition of Disney content (and ABC, ABC Family and Disney Channel content in particular) would be a huge boon for the site. Giving it three of the big four broadcast networks (as I explained in the YouTube story, don’t expect CBS to join anytime soon) and a slew of cable channels and independent production companies, it would be in the drivers seat in terms of establishing itself as the home of professional entertainment content on the web.