Why ‘SportsCenter’ is Good for the Soul (Or, At Least for Your Inner Child)

I can’t think of a better way to start a morning than the way mine went today–and I’m not a morning person by any stretch of the imagination. I got up, the sun was shining, I went for a run (swallowed a bug too, ech, protein), played with my neighbor’s puppy, and then got ready for work, with SportsCenter on in the background.

I turned my attention to the set in time to catch the Top 10 Plays of the Day. The last two were barehanded plays in baseball, the American past time at its flashiest.

Number 2 showcased the Mets’ David Wright, making a beautiful grab to throw out the Phils’ Aaron Rowand at first, ending a four-pitch inning for John Maine. Sadly, the Mets would go on to lose in the 10th, but man, was that play pretty.

Number 1 came courtesy of the Mexican League, which you don’t see every day on ESPN. An amazing barehanded catch in the outfield from the AAA Mexico City Red Devils topped the list for the day. Los Diablos Rojos would drop the game 6-2 to the Laguna Cowboys, in the end, but what I got to see was a guy running around on the grass, playing ball–what could be more fun than that?

It’s Friday, the sun’s out, and somewhere, someone’s playing baseball.

Sounds like a fantastic day to me.