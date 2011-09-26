Who's the Leader of the 'Pack' in Green Bay?

WLUK’s anchor crew is feeling the heat from WBAY in Green Bay.

The Packers outmuscled the rival Bears in Chicago yesterday, which is reason for celebration for just about all of Green Bay.

We profile the Green Bay-Appleton market in our new issue, and wow–the market truly is mad for football.

I try to avoid the easy regional cliches when producing these market profiles each week–the cheese steaks in Philly, any references to the Big Apple in New York–but the football-in-Green Bay one is simply unavoidable.

The Packers are 3-0 and certainly look poised to defend their Super Bowl title. All the stations want a piece of the Packers; if they don’t air the games, they fill the need with Packers-oriented programs starring coaches and past players.

As I learned in speaking with the station chiefs there, it’s not just Packers. It’s high school football and college football and arena football. It’s Friday night, into Saturday afternoon, into Sunday afternoon, and maybe even Monday, if the Packers are in ESPN’s game of the week. (When that happens, WBAY buys the rights from ESPN.)

The ratings race is just as competitive as the gridiron competition. In May, Fox affil WLUK and ABC affil WBAY tied in prime. WBAY was tops in late news–the station seems to be rolling with parent Young Broadcasting out of Chapt. 11–ahead of WLUK’s 9 p.m. newscast. The morning race has never been tighter–WBAY grabbed the household ratings title in May, and that’s been WLUK’s title for a long time.

Check out the Green Bay profile, “Mr. Rodger’s Neighborhood,” in the new issue.