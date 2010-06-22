Who's Got the Most Local News in America?

There have been a couple announcements representing significant additions to the local news world of late, with WSVN Miami debuting a half hour newscast at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays July 11, and KMSB Tucson prepping a daily four-hour Fox 11 Daybreak Tucson show for the fall.

WSVN is owned by Sunbeam and KMSB is part of Belo. Both are Fox affiliates.

“While other stations across the country are cutting back, 7 News continues its commitment to news by expanding news coverage in key areas,” said WSVN GM Robert Leider.

KMSB will hire around a dozen new staffers, reports Inside Tucson Business.

WSVN, meanwhile, says the addition will bring its weekly local news total to 58 hours, which it claims is more than any station in the country.

Can anyone top WSVN?