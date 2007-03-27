Who’s Up For a “Bucket” of “Popcorn”?

The Wall Street Journal dedicated a page 1 story today about the emergence of the bucket in the business world, as in, ethanol “doesn’t help the conservation efficiency bucket—it helps the diversity of supply bucket.” The article even mentioned bucket in the adjective form, as in, a trader searching for a buyer in the market for “something bucket-y.”

And according to a Varietystory on HBO Friday, “popcorn” too has rebranded itself as an adjective. Alan Ball says his new series True Blood is quite unlike his previous creation, Six Feet Under. “It’s much more popcorn,” Ball says.

I say we silo both bucket and popcorn, and seal the silo for good.

By Michael Malone